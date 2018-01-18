Clarion set to host annual Linlithgow cyclo cross event

West Lothian Clarion are looking forward to welcoming women and youth riders from all over the country for their cyclo-cross race at Linlithgow Leisure Centre on Sunday.

The race will be run on a course that makes the most of the natural features at the site, which some added obstacles and challenges.

This is the sixth year the Clarion have hosted the race, with the course designers finding ingenious new ways to test the riders on each occasion.

To encourage women who haven’t previously been involved in cyclo-cross racing to give it a go, the club are also offering a free coaching session beforehand for up to 50 women, with a number of places still available.

Race organiser and Clarion coach Simon Fagan said: “Cyclo-cross is really booming in Scotland at the moment, with many events in this season’s calendar seeing record numbers of participants.

“If you’ve never tried it before, this is a great chance to do so in a friendly, supportive environment - especially with the coaching session beforehand.”

Spectators will be very welcome, too, with the women’s race at 11.30 am and the youth racing getting underway at 12.45 .m.