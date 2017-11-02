Darts legends Bristow and George go down a storm in Bo’ness

Darts legends Eric Bristow and Bobby George delighted fans when they played at a special exhibition night in Bo’ness.
Five-time world champion Bristow and flamboyant ‘King of Bling’ George - complete with traditional cloak and candelabra - displayed their skills at the Bridgeness Miners Welfare.
Members of the audience were given the chance of a lifetime to play against one of the sport’s superstars during the night which was compered by Paul Booth, regarded as one of the UK’s top sports MCs.
After a break for a sports auction and free raffle and some more game, the players closed the play.
But the evening’s entertainment wasn’t over as they then gave a Q&A session, told some stories form their past and chatted informally with delighted punters.
Bristow dominated the sport with five world titles from 1981 to 1986 while George was twice world runner-up.