Darts legends Bristow and George go down a storm in Bo’ness

Darts legends Eric Bristow and Bobby George delighted fans when they played at a special exhibition night in Bo’ness.

Five-time world champion Bristow and flamboyant ‘King of Bling’ George - complete with traditional cloak and candelabra - displayed their skills at the Bridgeness Miners Welfare.

Scott MacDonald shakes the hand of the King of Bling after losing out to the darts legend.

Members of the audience were given the chance of a lifetime to play against one of the sport’s superstars during the night which was compered by Paul Booth, regarded as one of the UK’s top sports MCs.

After a break for a sports auction and free raffle and some more game, the players closed the play.

But the evening’s entertainment wasn’t over as they then gave a Q&A session, told some stories form their past and chatted informally with delighted punters.

Bristow dominated the sport with five world titles from 1981 to 1986 while George was twice world runner-up.