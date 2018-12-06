European bronze medals for karate kids George Hardie and Fraser Mitchell!

West Lothian now has two youth European karate bronze medallists – George Hardie and Fraser Mitchell.

Queensferry lad George (12) and his Kirkliston pal Fraser (11) excelled in kumite and kata respectively at last weekend’s WTKO European Championships in Cork.

“It was the first time George had ever represented Scotland,” his proud mum Alison told the Gazette and Journal. “He was very nervous but really excited.

“Fraser was the same but both boys did really well.

“They had never been to a competition of that magnitude so to get bronze medals in their age categories surpassed their expectations.

“It was the biggest competition they’d ever been in by a mile so we’re all absolutely chuffed to bits. My emotions were going up and down like a rollercoaster watching it.

“Both boys were fabulous, absolutely incredible.”

S1 Queensferry High pupil George and P7 Kirkliston Primary lad Fraser are members of WTKO Edinburgh.

And they relished representing Scotland at the prestigious championships, which saw them take on opposition from England, Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway and Portugal.

“The boys loved wearing their Team Scotland tracksuits,” Alison added.

“They were walking about wearing them with their medals round their necks thinking they were the bees’ knees, which they were!”

And, under the expert guidance of sensei John Huddleston, George and Fraser will surely be representing Scotland again many more times in the future.

“John has been invited to spend five weeks in New York with the head of WTKO next February and March,” Alison said. “Hopefully when he comes back he’ll give the boys a lot of good karate advice and make them even stronger.”

George has progressed from white to black belt under John’s guidance, while brown/double white belt Fraser will sit his black belt grading next year.