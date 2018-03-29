Golfer Gallacher hailed as one of sport's Unsung Heroes

Linlithgow golfer Stephen Gallacher’s contribution to his local community has been recognised with the Unsung Hero award at the Nordoff Robbins Scotland Sporting Awards.

Stephen, nephew of former Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher, received the award at a ceremony at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh.

With a career spanning over 20 years after turning professional post-Walker Cup win in 1995, Stephen has experienced all the highs and lows of professional sport and has made the admirable decision to give back to Scotland’s golfing community, via the Stephen Gallacher Foundation.

The foundation provides the opportunity for junior golfers in the Lothian and Borders to properly develop and possibly set a future champion on the path to success.

He said: “Without the day-to-day people that work with the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, it wouldn’t run the way it does, so I’ve got a lot to thank them for.

“This is my sixth year with the Foundation now and slowly but surely we’re getting the numbers off.

“We’re offering free golf now for youngsters and we’re trying to get into schools. We just want to get more kids playing the game and if I can make a difference, I’ll be delighted.”