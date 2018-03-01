Golfer Stephen on course for Unsung Hero award

Linlithgow golfer Stephen Gallacher is in line for an award in recognition of his community work.

The 43-year-old is one of four nominees for the Unsung Hero award at next month’s NRS Scottish Sporting Awards.

Gallacher, nephew of former Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher, has enjoyed a career spanning over 20 years after turning professional post-Walker Cup win in 1995.

But was well as experiencing all the highs and lows of professional sportsmanship - including gaining a place in the 2014 Ryder Cup team - he has also made the admirable decision to give back to Scotland’s golfing community, via the Stephen Gallacher Foundation.

The foundation provides the opportunity for junior golfers in the Lothian and Borders areas to properly develop and possibly set a future champion on the path to success.

Its goals range from providing equipment to golf clubs, running competitions at club level, financial support for youngsters and specialist training programmes.

Nordoff Robbins Scotland, Scotland’s largest music therapy charity, will host the awards at Prestonfield House, Edinburgh, on Friday, 23.