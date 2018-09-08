International volleyball success for City of Edinburgh youngsters

Volleyball players from South Queensferry-based City of Edinburgh VC have enjoyed success at the inaugural Flying Scots international event.

A number of the club’s players were called up for Scotland East squads for the event at St Andrews University which also featured teams from Scotland West, North-West England and Northern Ireland.

Scotland East Girls were silver medalists

And they returned from the three-day tournament with medals to show for their efforts as the Under-17 boys won gold and the Under-16 girls secured silver.

The City of Edinburgh girls who were called up were Lisa Waldie, Rhian Murphy, Emi Morelia Munoz, Ellie Stewart, Fynn Donaldson, Megan Hall, who captained the team, and Jessica Gillies, who won the Best Middle Blocker Award.

The club’s boys’ contingent comprised Fraser Glass (vice-captain and Most Valuable Player Award winner), Fraser Purdie, Matthew Hogg, Harris Ritchie, Matthew Maloney (Best Middle Blocker Award), Logan Darling (captain and Best Setter Award winner) and Greg Richardson.

The girls got off to the perfect start with a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland, and then a tough fought 2-1 win over Scotland West put them in the final against England North West. They took the opening set but England North-West hit back to win the second and the deciding tiebreak.

The East boys showed why they are reigning British champions with a great performance to win their opening match 2-0 against England North-West.

On day two they found themleves a set and 6-13 down to a very tall and strong Northern Ireland team, but with a tremendous display of character clawed back the second set to level the match and then won the tie-break 15-13.

That set up a Scotland East vs Scotland West match in which East put on a stunning display of power, speed and tactics to run away with the opening set 25-9.

And although West levelled by winning the second set, after saving four match points, West took the tie-break 15-7 and the title.

“For athletes aged 16-17 to show the character to come back from so far behind against Ireland was so impressive, and once they got to the final there was no stopping them.”

For the girls, team captain Megan Hall said: “The Flying Scots internationals was a great experience to be part of for all athletes.

“I was so happy to be selected as captain of the Scotland East girls team and am beyond proud to come away from it with a silver medal.

“The tournament was a great opportunity for us to showcase how hard we’ve worked over the last year and I hope it becomes an annual tradition.”