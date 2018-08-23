Israeli cycling team delighted with Linlithgow base

The Israeli national cycle team were special guests for two weeks at the Low Port Outdoor Education Centre in Linlithgow.

The team stayed at the centre while they were preparing for, and taking part in, the European Championships in Glasgow.

Low Port was delighted to be selected as a base for the team and help support them during their visit.

Members of the Israel team competed in the elite women’s road race in the city and elite men’s mountain bike event at Cathkin Brae.

The athletes were spotted by many locals throughout West Lothian, cycling around the challenging but beautiful landscape of the county.

Team head coach Niv Libner said: “Scotland and the Scottish people delivered the best environment for training and racing for us.

“The Low Port Centre was very supportive and flexible and our race preparation was top of their concerns.”

The Israelis also visited Fife Velvo Park, which is similar to the proposed new West Lothian Cycle Circuit next to Xcite Linlithgow.