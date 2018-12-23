Linlithgow cluster youngsters among medals at annual skiing competition

This year’s 50th anniversary Boyd Anderson Trophy has, for the first time, featured nine teams from the Linlithgow Cluster Schools Ski Club.

The event, held at Hillend, commemorates George Boyd Anderson whose vision was to make snowsports accessible to all.

There were experienced and novice teams from Torphichen, Low Port and Springfield Primaries, while Linlithgow Academy had three teams in the secondary competition.

Torphichen continued their successful run by winning gold in the Boyd Anderson event and Low Port narrowly missed out on a podium place coming fourth.

Nuala Maxwell from Low Port Primary was second fastest racer in the whole competition, with younger sister Lexi third fastest.

In the novice event Low Port Primary won gold and Finlay Thomas from Low Port was the fastest novice in the competition. Torphichen medalled again by taking the bronze while Springfield just missed out on a podium position by coming fourth in their first ever competitive schools race.

The Linlithgow Academy girls and boys’ teams won silver medals whilst the Boyd Anderson team was placed sixth.

The Cluster Schools Ski Club has lessons for all levels of skier and try to accommodate those who would like to race and those who would like a more recreational pace.

They are also looking for sponsorship; if any readers are interested please get in touch.