Linlithgow Cricket Club safe from drop but made to sweat

Linlithgow Cricket Club have avoided relegation from East League Division 1 despite losing their final match at Royal High Corstorphine on Saturday.

Pre-match Linlithgow knew their targets - a win to ensure they remained in the division. Three points from a defeat would also mean almost certain safety, otherwise they were entirely reliant on results elsewhere.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, the home openers made excellent use of the conditions and ripped through Linlithgow with the ball. After 12 overs, Linlithgow had slumped to 11 for the loss of five wickets.

John Strachan clung to his wicket for longer than anyone else, scoring 16, but the final total was just 42 after 24 overs, meaning no batting points were collected.

As expected RHC came out swinging from the off and reached their target for the loss of just three wickets in 15 overs.

Linlithgow’s survival hopes therefore rested in the hands of Morton Cricket Club whose seven-wicket victory away to Kirk Brae, as well as clinching their own promotion, relegated Kirk Brae and saved Linlithgow in the process.

Linlithgow’s 2nd team will play in East League Division 6 next season.