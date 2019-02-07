Linlithgow curler Anna Skuse wins national title and Worlds trip

A Linlithgow teenager has earned a dream trip to the World Junior Championships in Canada after helping her team land the Scottish title.

Anna Skuse - a sixth-year pupil at Linlithgow Academy - is part of the Team Davie line-up which won the Scottish Junior Ladies Championship in Aberdeen.

And that not only won the 17-year-old and her team-mates a prestigious national title but also means they go forward to represent Scotland at the Worlds which take place in Liverpool, Nova Scotia, beginning next Saturday, February 23.

The week-long tournament will see the young Scots compete against teams from hosts Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Norway, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.

Anna plays second in the team which is skipped by former Denny High School pupil Lisa Davie and includes lead Emma Barr and vice-skip Kirsty Barr, from Edinburgh.

Team Davie took the title with an 11-4 win over rivals Team Bryce, despite being behind early on when their opponents took two shots at the opening end.

However they replied with a two of their own in the next end and followed that up with a three and a one to establish a 6-1 lead.

Two singles for Team Bryce cut the deficit to 6-3 at the break.

But a three at the seventh and two at the eight gave Anna and her team a commanding 11-4 advantage and led to the handshakes.

Slip Lisa told Scottish Curling afterwards: “The game was a bit tricky actually, the first two ends I felt we were just finding our feet and trying to work out the opposition.

“After we stole a three after the second end I knew we were in control, and we just had to keep calm until the 10th end if that’s what it came down to.

“It’s an unreal opportunity to go and represent your country.

“Our whole team enjoyed today so much, and I can tell you when we go out to Canada we’ll enjoy that even more.”