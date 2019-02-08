Linlithgow cyclocross rider Cameron Mason making an impact in Europe

Linlithgow teenager Cameron Mason achieved a top 30 finish in his first ever World Championship outing in Denmark last week.

Despite a lowly starting position on the grid - and a course in Bogense which didn’t really suit him - the 18-year-old powered his way through around half the field to end up 30th.

And the former West Lothian Clarion rider was encouraged by his performance in the Under-23 race, won by his Team GB team-mate Thomas Pidcock.

Cameron said: “I struggled a bit at the start. I didn’t have a particularly high gridding - there were about 65 riders and I was gridded near the back.

“But I moved up well towards the middle of the race to about 45th and then all the way up to finish in 30th place.

“I’d finished 27th at the World Cup the week before and the quality of the field was a lot higher at the World Championships so it was a good result for me.

Cameron rode for Team GB in the World Championships

“The course was quite challenging, it was right on the sea and flat with one really tough technical banking. How flat it was doesn’t really suit me bit I had a really good race.”

Cameron is in the process of rounding off his first season at under-23 level - having stepped up from the juniors - and is happy with the way it has gone.

He said: “The cyclo cross season runs from October to the end of February and I’m heading up to Belgium to finish off my season .

“This year I’ve been based at home and travelling to the events. But hopefully next year the plan is to be based out on the continent full-time.

“I’ve been racing at international events all year. In Belgium there are huge international races and 25,000 people go to watch them. They are huge, huge events. All the pros race them, and international riders as well.

“I’m the youngest in the category, I’m only 18 and I’ve been racing with 23-year-olds and on my own and I’ve been getting top 30 results and also cracking a few top 20s.

“I’m learning lots and hopefully next year I can progress even more.”

Like all sportsmen juggling costs with ambiton, Cameron is grateful to his sponsors - and to his local club Clarion for setting him on the road to fulfilling his cyclo-cross dreams.

He said: “I started in the West Lothian Clarion when I was about 11 or 12 and progressed through the club onto the Scottish Cycling programme and now I’m racing cyclo cross for my sponsors all around Europe.

“I only live a few minutes away from the Leisure Centre where all the training was and the skills I picked up there are just fundamental so I credit a lot of my skills and my riding to what I learned in the Clarion.

“I ride for my own sponsors, my main headline sponsor is Endura, a clothing brand based in Livingston, and my second sponsor is Pedal Power, a bike shop based in Mid-Calder. They’re my main sponsors that support my racing and provide all the equipment to support me.”

Cameron also makes hugely popular YouTube videos on his cyclo cross exploits and his channel has over 5,000 subscribers.

For more visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9xhy86hE5hKw1CFInQ3lYw