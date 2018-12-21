Linlithgow Rugby Club get £30,000 Christmas bonus

Linlithgow Rugby Club has been handed an early £30,000 Christmas present which will help upgrade kitchen facilities at Mains Park.

The club confirmed this week that its bid for the grant funding to the WREN organsation has been approved.

The money, awarded by WREN’s FCC Scottish Action Fund, will be used for a complete refurbishment of the kitchen in the clubhouse at Mains Park.

And that will benefit not just the club’s players and officials but also the many community clubs and organisations who use the clubhouse as a base for their activities.

Club president Ken Richardson said the work would make a significant difference to the lives of people living in the area.

He said: “This project will provide a real boost to the facilities provided by the club. It is important that our players, whether they be our young minis, school or senior players, are properly catered for after their physical activity.

“Moreover, many of the other groups who use the club look to us to provide proper catering facilities.

“It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money. Our current kitchen is now over 20 years old and it will be great to install one with modern, up-to-date services.”

This is another step forward in our ambitious project to refurbish and develop the Club’s facilities in the run-up to our 50th anniversary in 2020.”

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.