Linlithgow Rugby Club receive triple sponsorship boost

Linlithgow Rugby Club may not have seen any on-the-field action last weekend because of Scotland’s Six Nations clash with Italy.

But they managed to score a notable hat-trick of victories off it by securing three new sponsorship deals.

From left: Ken Richardson (Linlithgow Rugby Club), Euan Mochrie (club captain), Paul Lynch (PL Joinery) and Gordon Dixon (Linlithgow Rugby Club)

Like any local sports organisation, the club relies heavily on the lucrative income which benevolent sponsors can provide and are delighted to have reached agreements with PL Joinery, Sainsburys’ Linlithgow and CBS Consulting.

The connection with PL Joinery stems from owner Paul Lynch’s involvement with the club over many years, both as a player and a member.

He said: “I was more than happy to support the club with some sponsorship particularly for the post protectors which are essential for the safety of all players”

Karen Caven, manager of Sainsburys’ Linlithgow, was equally pleased to become involved.

Linlithgow Rugby Club's Ross Plenderleith scores a try next to the corner flag sponsored by Sainsbury's

She said: “We are delighted to be supporting Linlithgow Rugby Club, who play a fundamental part of the local community.

“All of our colleagues live and work in the local community and we are looking forward to working with the club over the next three years.”

And Eddie Curran, Consulting Director, Technology CBS, added: “We’re proud to sponsor the rugby club for a further three years and support the development of the club, which has a tremendous team of coaches, support staff and players at all age groups.”

Rugby club president Ken Richardson said the support of local business’s and organisations for Linlithgow Rugby Club was vitally important as it allowed the club to continue its existing work in promoting rugby across all ages and genders.

In addition, it helps a range of activities within the local area to further develop the club as a community hub and in turn support a range of other organisations and activities.

Ken added: “As a community club we are greatly indebted to the support we gain from local partnerships and sponsorships.

“We are delighted to welcome PL Joinery and Sainburys’ Linlithgow into our partnership family, with CBS Consulting extending their sponsorship.

“We look forward to working with all three organisations over the coming years to mutual benefit.”

The club would like to thank these sponsors and all of our current sponsors for their support.

On the pitch Linlithgow have another day off this week due to Scotland’s second Six Nations game against Ireland at Murrayfield.

They will resume their BT East League Division 1 campaign onSaturday, February 16, at home to Duns.

Linlithgow currently sit ninth in the table, with five wins and nine defeats so far, but are only five points off fifth place.

Duns, who beat the Reds 48-10 at home in the season’s first meeeting between the sides, are third in the table.