Looking back on a successful 2018 for West Lothian Clarion

Members of the West Lothian Clarion cycling club have been reflecting on a busy and successful year.

2018 started in spectacular fashion with the Linlithgow Cyclo-cross event proving popular despite heavy snow.

West Lothian Clarion were named Club of the Year at the Scottish Cycling Roll of Honour ceremony (pic by Pammie Ball Photography)

In February the club was crowned the Scottish Cycling Club of the Year and awarded the Tom Groom Trophy as Clarion Section of the year.

The youth section continued to thrive, and members took part in coaching and a race series in a range of disciplines. At the club’s annual Hill Climb race, two youth members came within a second of the overall club record.

Members also saw success in races around the country and beyond, with members of the club’s race team selected to take part in the Youth Tour of Scotland before heading to the Tour of Errigal in Ireland.

At a dinner to celebrate 10 years of the club, guest speaker Trevor Ward entertained members and the club’s awards were presented, with Matthew Ball declared Member of the Year before the year finished in style with the Santa cyclo-cross race.

Club President Diane Clayton Chisholm said: “It’s been a special year for the club, marking a decade of helping riders take their cycling to the next level.

“Our vibrant Youth Section is a real inspiration, and is helping to develop some really talented cyclists - we look forward to seeing where the sport takes them.”

“As the first female president of West Lothian Clarion, I’m proud of the club’s commitment to encourage girls and women to get involved in cycling, and I look forward to continuing to work on this, as well as developing other aspects of our activities, with a particular focus on supporting the development of the West Lothian Cycle Circuit.”

Members are looking forward to 2019, when the club will host a round of the Scottish Cross-Country MTB (SXC) series for the first time on May 5th at Beecraigs Country Park.