Lothian Running Club's Jo Williams has been called up to represent Scotland at the Home Countries XC, to be held at Wollaton Park, Nottingham, later this month.

Jo will join Anna Tait (VP-Glasgow), Michelle Sandison (Springburn) and Kayleigh Jarrett (Metro Aberdeen) in the teanm for the Senior Women race on Saturday, March 24.

Selection was based largely on performances at the recent Lindsays National XC at Falkirk where she finished sixth.