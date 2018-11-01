Lothian Running Club's Sarah Inglis takes medal double in Canada

Lothian Running Club Sarah Inglis has picked up an individual bronze medal and team gold in the British Columbia Cross Country Championship in Abbotsford.

Running for the Langley Mustangs the Lothian runner finished third in the senior women’s race, covering the 8k course in 25.41.

Her time was the same as runner-up Lisa Brooking and 21 seconds behind race winner, Canadian Olympian Natasha Wodak.

Sarah and Mustangs team-mates Regan Yee, Lindsay Carson and Alycia Butterworth took the team prize and was happy with her run as she continues her battle back to a competitive level after missing the summer season through injury.