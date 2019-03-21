Lothian’s Sarah Inglis smashes Canada all comers record

Lothian Running Club’s Sarah Inglis has claimed a Canadian All-Comers Record in a 5K race in Vancouver.

Inglis ran a superb 15 minutes 29 seconds in the St Patrick’s Day race in Stanley Park.

It was not only the fastest 5K recorded on Canadian soil but also moved Sarah up into the top three Scots of all-time.

She was also involved in a photo finish for the opening mile at 4.44 with American athlete, Shalaya Kip, losing out on the verdict on that one with Kip later to finish third over the longer distance.

It was second-placed Natasha Wodak’s time from the same race the previous year which Sarah broke. Sarah’s time of 15.29 takes her to third on the Scottish all-time list with only the legends that are Liz McColgan-Nuttall and Yvonne Murray-Mooney having run faster in 5K road races.

“I went for it over the opening mile with Natasha and Shalaya and then just tried to keep going,” said Sarah.

“I am absolutely delighted with the time and the win it what was a good race.”

“I will come back to Scotland in June and the plan is to take on the Highgate Night of the 10Ks race which is the 10,000m track trials for the World Championships in Doha.”