Next Tuesday is final deadline to back City of Edinburgh Volleyball Club’s bid for £25,000 grant

The City of Edinburgh Volleyball Club wants the public to back its application for a £25,000 grant which would fund the construction of dedicated training facilities.

If successful, the new facility would make South Queensferry the home of beach volleyball in Scotland.

The club has applied to the Aviva Community Fund for the cash injection, with public voting to support their bid closing next Tuesday, November 20 when judges will choose from the finalists with the most votes.

At time of going to press, the City of Edinburgh bid was just outside the top 16 to make it to the judges panel and so desperately needed Linlithgow Gazette readers’ support to make the cut.

Membership of the Queensferry-based club has doubled to 200 in the last five years.

But when it comes to beach volleyball adverse weather conditions often force players and coaches to travel to Portobello or St Andrews.

So a successful bid would make beach volleyball accessible to all the local schools and community.

For details of how to vote visit https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/campaign/getinvolved