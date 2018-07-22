Olympic skipper Pipes to lend a hand at City of Edinburgh camp

Olympic volleyball captain Ben Pipes will be the star attraction at this year’s City of Edinburgh Volleyball Club summer camp.

Pipes, who captained Team GB during the London 2012 Games, will attend the camp which is taking place at Queensferry High School next month.

The 31-year-old Yorkshireman said: “I have heard so much about the sportscotland direct club investment (DCI) funded project with City of Edinburgh VC and it will be great to see the coaches and athletes in action.”

The summer camp will be held from Wednesday, August 1 to Friday, August 3 and will see 60 City of Edinburgh athletes put through their paces over the three days by 10 UKCC level ii or higher qualified coaches from CoE VC.

DCI project lead Ian Brownlee commented: “With the DCI investment from sportscotland over the last three years, and our partnerships with Active Schools Edinburgh and the Scottish Volleyball Association, we have built up one of the best qualified young coaching teams of any sport anywhere in the UK.

“The camp is an outstanding opportunity for the young athletes attending to get some great coaching and make progress, while having a lot of fun and staying active over the school holidays.”

The cost for the camp is £40 for three days or £15 per day, payable on booking. A sibling discount of 25 per cent is available.

Contact details are:

P4-P5 boys and girls – contact Angela Gillies angelamgillies@gmail.com

P6-P7 boys and girls – contact Alison Hall hallfamilysix@yahoo.com

S1-S3 boys – contact Fiona Purdie Fiona.purdie@hotmail.com

S1 girls – contact Carol Ann Kelly carolakelly66@gmail.com

S2-S3 girls – contact Yvonne Kennedy Yvonne.cowper@btinternet.com.

The club was formed in 1995 and is regarded as one of the best in Scotland, winning the Scottish Sports Awards Local Club of the Year award in 2016.