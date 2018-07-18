Stephen Gallacher pleased with progress in game despite missing Open

Stephen Gallacher narrowly missed out on one of the few remaining Open Championship places up for grabs last weekend at Gullane.

But the Linlithgow based European Tour pro reckons his game is starting to head back in the right direction again and it won’t be long before he’s back on the Major stage.

Gallacher was in contention going into the final day’s play at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, something he hasn’t been for some time.

In the end he settled for a top ten place, but not high enough to secure one of the three Open Championship berths available for those who hadn’t yet qualified.

But Gallacher was able to take the positives from his weekend.

He said: “You get confidence from hitting good shots on the course which I did.

“I hit a lot of birdies and worked hard on the putting.

“It’s not far away and I’m looking forward to the next run of tournaments.

“Getting into the Open was an unknown.

“I could have finished fourth and not got in so I just aimed to finish as high up the board as I could to give myself the chance.

“There will be an Open next year as well.

“I thought if I could reach -16 then I’d have a chance.

“I gave myself a lot of chances and I’m delighted with the way I played.

“I had the birdies, but just had too many bogeys as well.”

Gallacher’s teenage son Jack was his caddy at Gullane.