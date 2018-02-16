West Lothian Clarion named Scotland’s top cycling club

West Lothian Clarion have been named Club of the Year in Scottish Cycling’s all-star Roll of Honour ceremony.

Paralympian David Smith presented members with their trophy as volunteers rubbed shoulders with Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallists during the ceremony at Murrayfield which celebrated 159 award winners from the world of cycling in 2017.

Scottish Cycling communications and marketing officer Lucinda Beresford from Scottish Cycling said: “We were thrilled to announce West Lothian Clarion as our Club of the Year.

“The club has consistently shown a desire to develop riders at any age and stage with participation opportunities for all.

“We were also impressed by the clubs ability to work in partnership with other community groups in order to continue to grow and learn.”

Michelle Gregory, the club’s joint women’s officer was on stage to receive the award and said: “We are so happy to win this award.

“Volunteers have invested thousands of hours of their time into helping to run activities this year, so it’s great for our members to get recognised for all their hard work.”

The club diversified its membership by including events for women and cyclists using adaptive bikes.

The Clarion have helped pioneer women’s cyclo-cross racing for novice riders by holding coaching sessions prior to events and holding handcycling competitions.

The club has over 300 adult and youth members and is the sixth largest in Scotland.

Founding member Matthew Ball said: “It’s a testament to how far the club has travelled in the 10 years since it was formed.

“It has such a broad membership with a diverse set of skills who contribute to our thriving youth coaching set up and full calendar of activities.”

Judges also highlighted the club’s fundraising activites. It raised over £13,000 for the West Lothian Cycle Circuit.

Youth President Ewen Fulton said: “The club is a key stakeholder in the West Lothian Cycle Circuit, working with the Linlithgow Community Development Trust to get the track complete.

“This award will go a long way in helping us secure essential funding.

“We couldn’t have won the award with out the help of West Lothian Council, Xcite, Beecraigs and Oracle, where we run our coaching sessions.”

The club also enjoyed further on-course success at the recent “Nether Mind the PolloCX” race at Nether Pollok in Glasgow.

Rhuairdh Fulton and Katie Galloway won their races (u-8 boys and u-14 girls respectively. Abbie Mason was second in the u-16 girls and Sean Grant took third in the u-16 boys. Alexander Crombie just missed out on a podium place in the u-12 boys’ race.