West Lothian Clarion riders show up well at Cathkin Braes

A total of 16 West Lothian Clarion riders took part in the first round of the Scottish Cross Country Mountain Bike race series on Sunday.

It was hosted by Glasgow Riderz at the Cathkin Braes trails, used as the venue for the Commonwealth Games and European Championship mountain biking events.

After Saturday’s horrendous weather, riders had to contend with very muddy conditions on the already technically-challenging course - but the Clarion contingent proved themselves equal to the task.

The day kicked off with the younger categories and Rhuairdh Fulton and Calum Ogilvie put on a good show in the Under 10 category, taking eighth and 17th places, respectively. In the Under 12s, Ben Massey and Brodie Duncan crossed the line in 17th and 23rd.

The biggest Clarion presence of the day was in the Under 14 race, where Finn Mason was best-placed of the club’s riders in eighth place, with Miller Crombie and Evan McKenzie also finishing in the top 20. Ruan Vorster, Rory Ogilvie, Finlay Turner and Ross Chisholm also put in good performances.

This was Ross’ first race since breaking his leg shortly before Christmas, and he was pleased to return to the fray.

In the Under 16 race, Andrew Turner put in a superb ride to take second place, first year under-16 Sam Chisholm finished in an impressive 11th place and Gregor McPhaden finished 21st.

There was frustration though for Sam Marshall who had to retire from the race and feels he has unfinished business to tackle in the next round.

Club president Diane Clayton Chisholm was the club’s sole adult representative on the day, taking fifth place in the female veteran category.