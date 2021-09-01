Ben Rowlings: Bo'ness wheelchair athletics star contests T34 100m final at Paralympics

Ben Rowlings in wheelchair race action (Pic Bill McBurnie)

Rowlings took to Twitter afterwards to post: “The 100m is done, not quite where I’d like to have finished but 100m isn’t my event.

"Looking forward to the 800m heats on Friday. Thank you so much for all the supportive messages and to everyone who woke up at silly o’clock to cheer me on.”

Rowlings’ progress is being followed with interest back home by his girlfriend Alice, a Linlithgow native who was a fellow student at Stirling University.

She will be tuning in to see her man competing in the T34 800m heats today (Friday).