Billy Wilson lands giant 17.5lb trout at Bowden Springs

Billy Wilson with giant trout (Pic by Jim Gargaro)

It weighed 17.5lb and was tempted by a black and green rabbit lure.

Mr J Steel was also into double-figures landing a 14lb rainbow trout in a bag of eight during great morning session.

His chosen pattern? A cat's whisker.

Paul Dancer also enjoyed his session catching five trout, two of which weighed 11lb and 10lb, and Jim Bryce also enjoyed good sport hooking nine trout with a best of 4.5lb on egg patterns.