Billy Wilson lands giant 17.5lb trout at Bowden Springs
A great week at Bowden Springs saw some heavyweight trout captured including the fish of the week and season from Billy Wilson.
It weighed 17.5lb and was tempted by a black and green rabbit lure.
Mr J Steel was also into double-figures landing a 14lb rainbow trout in a bag of eight during great morning session.
His chosen pattern? A cat's whisker.
Paul Dancer also enjoyed his session catching five trout, two of which weighed 11lb and 10lb, and Jim Bryce also enjoyed good sport hooking nine trout with a best of 4.5lb on egg patterns.
Alice Johnston caught three lovely fish with a best of 6lb and brother Dylan captured a cracking 12lb rainbow on a black rabbit variant.