Billy Wilson lands giant 17.5lb trout at Bowden Springs

A great week at Bowden Springs saw some heavyweight trout captured including the fish of the week and season from Billy Wilson.

By Craig Goldthorp
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 9:23 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 9:23 am
Billy Wilson with giant trout (Pic by Jim Gargaro)

It weighed 17.5lb and was tempted by a black and green rabbit lure.

Mr J Steel was also into double-figures landing a 14lb rainbow trout in a bag of eight during great morning session.

His chosen pattern? A cat's whisker.

Paul Dancer also enjoyed his session catching five trout, two of which weighed 11lb and 10lb, and Jim Bryce also enjoyed good sport hooking nine trout with a best of 4.5lb on egg patterns.

Alice Johnston caught three lovely fish with a best of 6lb and brother Dylan captured a cracking 12lb rainbow on a black rabbit variant.