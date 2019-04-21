City of Edinburgh complete remarkable volleyball Scottish Cup clean sweep

Queensferry-based City of Edinburgh Volleyball Club have made history by becoming the first club to win all eight national cup finals.

The clean sweep came at the Scottish Volleyball Finals Weekend at the Pleasance, University of Edinburgh.

Club founder and coach Ian Brownlee admitted: “It has not quite sunk in yet.

“It is hard to put into words what it was like to watch eight great performances, all one after the other, and the results just kept coming.

Brownlee was also in action coaching the under-16 and under-18 boys and Queensferry High School boys’ teams and was understandably happy with their results with the under-18 boys also making history with a record fourth consecutive Super Cup title:

“It was the final year at the club for many of the U18 boys, and it could not have been a better end to their time in our youth academy to win the Scottish Schools Cup and U18 Super Cup in the same weekend.

“The surprise of the weekend was the U16 boys where our team was too young to be considered to have any chance but pulled off a shock result against much older and stronger opponents from Aberdeen.

City of Edinburgh Men retained their Men’s Scottish Cup in a stunning display of power volleyball, overcoming City of Glasgow Ragazzi by three sets to one.

City of Edinburgh Women, coached by Danny Traylor, followed taking on local rivals and fast up and coming side University of Edinburgh, also winning 3-1 to secure a league and cup double.

Inspired by the senior women, the U16 girls opened the final day of competition with a 2-0 win over Caledonia West.

Traylor was not finished coaching for the weekend as he also coached the U18 girls to a 2-1 victory over Caledonia West, making it eight wins from eight finals.

He said: “This weekend has been a club effort. Without athletes who want to work hard, and without the support of the parents and community, this would never have happened.”