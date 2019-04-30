Grangemouth Broncos make it five wins from five in Premier HNC

Whitecross-based Grangemouth Broncos made it five wins from five to sit top of the Premier HNC table after beating both their main rivals in the same league season for the first time in ten years.

Last Sunday the Broncos beat the Clyde Comets in an emphatic 53-0 win before seeing off the challenge of the Aberdeen Oilcats.

The Colts were also in action but the two teams suffered different fortunes.

First up it was Colts on the Saturday in their BAFA Division One matches. They were looking to regain some of the form that took them to the Divisional Play-Offs last season. With a win against Renfrew and a loss against Midlothian behind them, they were hoping to get amongst the league leading teams.

In their first game, things could not have started better. An early interception for Andy Brown on defence and two touchdowns from James Duffie meant the Killer Bees were reeling. The Bees responded with a converted touchdown, a quick interception and a second converted TD put Glasgow in the lead at the half. They added to their lead after the break. Duffie’s third TD of the game made the score more respectable, but still a loss. 18–26.

Straight into their second game against the winless Chargers and the Colts still had to gather their wits. It was their turn to go down by two scores as West Lothian, who have never beaten the Colts built themselves a 13–0 lead. Then things began to click for the Colts. By half time, John Heron had scored two TDs and Steven Cliffe had converted one of them to tie the match. After the break, the Chargers barely got a look-in. A touchdown for veteran David Mooney, a TD and conversion for Steven Cliffe. A third TD (and an interception) for John Heron, and an extra point each for Duffie and Kristopher Walker gave the Colts a vital comeback victory.

The Colts third successive game was filled with errors on both sides caused by the deteriorating conditions. The home team Silvercats adapted best to the wet weather. They led 33–6 before two late scores gave them hope. Heron, Duffie and Walker got the three TDs with Duffie adding just the one conversion. Silvercats won 33–19.

On Sunday, the Broncos took to the field in their first BAFA Premier match against the Clyde Comets.

The Comets only just missed relegation last year, but have added a lot of players to their team.

The Broncos cruised to a 53 points to nil victory. Kevin Woods collected the biggest haul of scores in this game with four TDs and two XPs (26 points), The majority of the scores were passes from Broncos QB Scott McKenzie.

While the Broncos were beating the Comets, Aberdeen Oilcats unexpectedly beat the Glasgow Hornets. That meant the Broncos versus Oilcats game was effectively a top of the table clash. Broncos scored through Callum Wood and Matthew Ross TDs. Just before the half, the Oilcats got one TD back, but crucially Grangemouth prevented the conversion. The second half was all defence. Both teams managing to stop the other some way or another. Then into the last two minutes, the Oilcats got a TD. Again, the Broncos denied the XP, so with about a minute left in the game it was 12-12.

Quarterback Scott McKenzie then orchestrated a drive deep into Aberdeen territory. With 15 seconds on the clock McKenzie passed to Liam Fleming, but he was short. The first would be tackler failed to take the flag and Fleming stretched into the end-zone for the winning score.