Grant was critical for Stenny cricketers

Michael Matheson MSP visits club (Pic by Steven McLaren)

After assistance from Falkirk West SNP MSP Michael Matheson – who visited the club earlier this month – in securing the financial aid, club stalwarts are now hoping for a brighter future on and off the field.

Stenhousemuir Cricket Club treasurer Steven McLaren said: “When we first applied for these hospitality grants through Falkirk Council last March or April when we first shut (due to coronavirus) we were told ‘No’.

"And Michael Matheson and Andrew Maclachlan from Michael’s office got us in. They took our case up and I believe a couple of bowling clubs as well in the local area and we managed to benefit.

“It would be an exaggeration to say it saved the cricket club, but it took the pressure off completely. It would have been a real struggle without the grant money.

"The photo was the first opportunity that we had to invite Michael round to thank him because of all the various lockdowns.

"We had a chat for an hour about various things, the pandemic, how we survived and how we typically survive without pandemics. It was good of him to come round.”

Stenhousemuir Cricket Club, captained by Nicky Rodgers, are mid-table in Western District Cricket Union first division with four games left. They host Kilmarnock this Saturday.