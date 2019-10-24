Haddington 22-10 Linlithgow: Reds defeated in Tennent's East Division 1 clash

Linlithgow Rugby Club 1st XV lost 22-10 at Haddington in Saturday’s Tennent’s East Division 1 clash.

Haddington took the lead with a penalty in front of the posts.

However within a few minutes, the Reds took the lead following a trademark Ross Plenderleith midfield burst from a set move and he released Ross Tulloch to score near the post and Frame added the conversion to make the score 3-7.

The next score was a controversial one by the home team. The scrum half made a good break but the touch judge raised his flag to indicate that he had stepped on the side line. However the referee overruled, saying that he thought the try was fair.

The Reds defence had hesitated when they saw the flag going up but if earlier tackles had been made then the scrum half would have been stopped in his tracks.

The home side were ahead but the visitors responded and after a high tackle on Aidan Rennison, Frame added three points from a penalty.

Haddington then pinned the Reds back into their own half and following a number of pick and drives, they scored a try which was converted by their useful left winger for 15-10 to the hosts at half-time.

Linlithgow lost Frame to a second half injury and he was replaced by David ‘Jeff’ Martin who slotted in at full back.

After a spell of Linlithgow pressure failed to yield a try, Haddington took a quick tapped penalty and moved the ball wide to allow the left winger to score a try which he converted himself.

Despite some real pressure exerted on the home defence, the Reds just could not cross the line in the last few minutes and the game ended with a 22-10 win for the home team.

This Saturday, the Reds visit Royal High RFC in the quarter-finals of the Edinburgh Shield (KO 3pm) and with the last two encounters with them having been drawn, another tight match is expected.

The 2 nd XV – whose game against Edinburgh Accies last weekend was called off as Accies couldn’t raise a team – play Lasswade at Mains Park with a 3pm kick off.