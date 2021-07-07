High life as Linlithgow Cricket Club record yet another league win

Linlithgow players have celebrated six league wins from seven matches this season

Home skipper Grant Raven won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that looked likely to satisfy bowlers and batsmen in equal measure.

Paul Brookes made his return to the side and shared in an opening stand of 20 with regular opener Douglas Voas before the latter was caught behind square for 7 runs. Brookes was joined at the crease by wicket keeper Rory Saunders and the pair pushed the score along to 47 before Saunders was adjudged Leg Before Wicket for 12. Craig Black made his way to the middle and shared in a stand of 20 runs before Brookes was run-out for 18 as a result of a mix-up.

Black made up for the disappointment of running out partner Brookes by taking control of proceedings and dominating the bowling attack in fine style.

The main issue that Black had throughout his innings was finding a partner to stay with him in tricky conditions.

Wickets fell at regular intervals and Black was the penultimate man out for a very well made 75 runs. Linlithgow finished up with a total of 164 all out in 43 overs.

With rain forecast for mid-afternoon, the home side were keen to push on with the bowling as a minimum of 20 overs had to be completed for a result to be achieved from the match.

Opening bowler, Clinton Dixon, was the pick of the bowlers finishing with figures of 9 overs 2 wickets for 24 runs whilst partner Duncan Heslop was again unlucky to pick up only one wicket for 15 runs from his 9 over spell.

As the rain began to fall increasingly, Grant Raven came on to bowl with his brother Andrew to run through a few quick overs and ensure that the minimum quota of overs was bowled to ensure a result. During this spell Andrew Raven took a further wicket.

The umpire then called for the covers to be placed on the pitch and after a further half an hour of rain the match was called off with Royal High Corstorphine at 55 runs for the loss of 4 wickets from 21 overs play.

Linlithgow won the match by 24 runs on the rain calculator and took the maximum 20 points from the fixture; Corstorphine received 8 bonus points.

Linlithgow 2nd XI did not have a fixture this weekend due to a covid outbreak, however, they face Musselburgh 2nd XI in Musselburgh next Saturday in a 1pm start.