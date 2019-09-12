Huge medal haul for Linlithgow Kayak Racing Club aces

Linlithgow Sprint Kayakers came away from Scotland’s Sprint Kayak Championships at Strathclyde Park with a huge medal haul last weekend.

Head coach John Lewis said the success was testament to the commitment and hard work in the club and with the Scottish Performance Squad and a fitting end for the club’s great 2019 season.

Linlithgow won gold medals in all age categories, with a total of 17 golds, 13 silvers and five bronzes.

Scottish gold medal champions from L.K.R. are: Tom Patterson (U10, 200m & 500m, K1); Gilbert Spiers (Vet men and Masters, 500m & 1000m, K1); Hannah Toovey (U12, 200m, 500m &1000m, K1); Kristina Armstrong (U14, 200m, 500m &1000m, K1); Findlay Lewis (U14, 500m &1000m, K1); Kacper Sroka (U16, 1000m, K1); Freya Randle (Senior Ladies & Vet Ladies, 1000m, K1); Matt Fisher (U16, 200m, K1); Jack Brockway (Sen Men & U18, 200m, K1).

In double kayaks (K2s) L.K.R. dominated the medals with Coran Fraser and Szymon Sroka (U12) taking golds and Tom and Sam Patterson getting silvers.

Linlithgow Kayak Racing Club members can be spotted training on the canal and loch throughout the year.

If you are looking for fun and want to try something different why not come along?

All ages and abilities – junior, youth adult, beginner or seasoned competitor – are welcome.

Members also train throughout the winter with gym sessions at Low Port Centre. Further information at linlithgowkayakracing.org.uk or the club Facebook page.