League glory for Linlithgow Tennis Club under-16s

Linlithgow Tennis Club’s 16U first team recently celebrated winning the Tennis Central Scotland Summer League.

Our picture shows players Lauchlan Muir, Gregor Tait, Louise Featherstone, Jack Bonnar, Sam Featherstone, Lewis Gordon and Lucas Smith, who were led by captain and parent Sheila Tait. Linlithgow won eight of their nine matches, winning on countback after finishing level on points with Bridge of Allan. Lauchlan Muir and Gregor Tait did not drop a set throughout the season. Tennis president Graham Laidlaw congratulated the team on their success and presented awards to the players. The club is always keen to welcome new members to tennis. If you are interested, see the club Facebook page or visit https://linlithgowsportsclub.com.