Linlithgow 29-27 Hawick Harlequins: Late Frame conversion wins it for Reds

Linlithgow Rugby Club 1st XV clinched a late 29-27 home East League 1 win over their Hawick Harlequins counterparts, writes Craig Young.

Home prop forward Euan Gunn damaged a leg muscle in Saturday’s warm up and had to be replaced by Steven Grant, with Ally Walker added as a replacement.

Hawick took an early 10-0 lead thanks to a penalty and converted try.

But within the next five minutes Jack Frame kicked two penalties to make the score 6-10.

Linlithgow then lost David Goudie, who pulled up sharply with a leg injury and was replaced by Ross Plenderleith with Ross Tulloch moving from wing to centre.

The home side allowed the Quins to score another converted try just before half-time. The half ended with Frame kicking his third penalty. Half-time – 9-17.

But just two minutes into the second half the Reds got within two points of their visitors when Cal Thomson’s excellent opportunist try was converted by Frame.

But Quins then went 22-16 up with a fine try before a Frame penalty made it 22-19.

The visitors eventually engineered a fourth try and a bonus point when their very experienced number 13 spotted a gap in the defence and crossed for a try making the score 19-27 with about 20 minutes remaining.

Yet another Frame penalty closed the gap to five points before Aidan Rennison created a gap for Cammy Murrie to slice through the Quins defence to cross for a try to make the score 27-27.

Frame pumped the conversion through the posts to complete seven out of seven successful kicks.

This Saturday the Reds visit Broughton in Edinburgh with a 3pm kick-off.