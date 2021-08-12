Linlithgow Cricket Club don’t reign in the rain

Linlithgow Cricket Club aces were frustrated on Saturday (Library pic)

The hosts were bowled out for 109 before some fine bowling from Linlithgow saw DAFs reduced to 59 for 7 ahead of the first rain delay of three .

Pick of the bowlers were Gregor Thomson with two for 14, and Rory Martin with two for 12.

A handy partnership then saw DAFs reach 89 for 7 before the heavens opened and the BCG was waterlogged within minutes.

At this stage DAFs were three runs ahead in the ESCA rain calculator, and the match was concluded.