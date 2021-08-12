Linlithgow Cricket Club don’t reign in the rain
Linlithgow Cricket Club lost an eventful, unfinished encounter at home to Murrayfield DAFs on Saturday.
The hosts were bowled out for 109 before some fine bowling from Linlithgow saw DAFs reduced to 59 for 7 ahead of the first rain delay of three .
Pick of the bowlers were Gregor Thomson with two for 14, and Rory Martin with two for 12.
A handy partnership then saw DAFs reach 89 for 7 before the heavens opened and the BCG was waterlogged within minutes.
At this stage DAFs were three runs ahead in the ESCA rain calculator, and the match was concluded.
Linlithgow are second in the table with three matches to play. The top two sides gain promotion so there is plenty to play for yet!