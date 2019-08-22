Linlithgow golf pair crowned champions at Gleneagles

Linlithgow golf duo Gill Scott and Alasdair Mackenzie were this week crowned Scottish PING Mixed Champions at Gleneagles.

On a breezy day in Perth, 40 club pairings teed it up on The Queen’s Course, in the free-to-enter national event for club golfers.

For the second year in the row, the winning team’s round included a remarkable hole-in-one, this year from Scott on the par-3 17thhole. Scott’s ace helped the Linlithgow pair to an impressive 44-point total.

Finishing in a tie for second place were Dennis and Ivy Donn from Musselburgh Golf Club, and Innes and Morag Cowie from Buckpool Golf Club who finished on 42 points.

Speaking to Scottish Golf after the victory, Linlithgow’s Gill Scott said: “It was a fabulous event to be a part of here at Gleneagles today, we had a really great day.”

On carding her first hole-in-one ever, Scott added: “To get my first hole-in-one in a National Championship is absolutely amazing, I still can’t quite believe it.

“The wind was behind us and I just thought I am going to have to take my driver here and hit the ball. As we walked on to the green our playing partner gave me the thumbs up and said you have just got a hole-in-one which was quite surreal, I’m still shaking.”

Following a successful day at Gleneagles, Scott’s playing partner Alasdair Mackenzie added:“Playing mixed golf is always a lot of fun, if you have a playing partner who has a lot of fun it makes such a difference and that it was mixed golf is all about. All in all, it was just a brilliant day out and to win it with Gill was really special.”