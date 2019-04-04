Linlithgow golfer Stephen Gallacher wins Indian Open

Linlithgow golfer Stephen Gallacher produced a brilliant finish at the Hero Indian Open to earn his first win on the European Tour in five years, which was made all the more special with his son Jack on the bag.

It was Gallacher’s fourth European Tour title of his career but his final round looked in trouble at one stage after taking a quadruple bogey eight on the seventh hole.

Gallacher recovered from the setback and took comfort at being just five strokes behind the leader before storming back with three birdies in the final four holes to finish one shot ahead of Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura.

The 44-year-old 2014 Ryder Cup player said the win was made even more enjoyable by having his son Jack (18) caddying for him on Mother’s Day.

He said: “He’s a top caddie and a great lad, he’s quite chilled so nothing really bothers him. He just said keep doing what you’re doing and go for your shot. He was as cool as a cucumber, no problem at all.”

Gallacher reflected on his final round, he said: “I got off to a ropey start and I was five off the tee at seven. It wasn’t until I was on the eighth tee and I thought I’m actually only five behind here. I was quite calm I had just hit two poor shots. I hit my drive down the middle at eight and I thought on this golf course, with the wind swirling, just stay in and keep in touch and I finished off great.

“My second shot at 17 is probably the best shot I’ve hit in years. It was right in between clubs and I’ve just gripped down a little seven iron and hit it to six foot.”