Linlithgow sisters Isla and Sarah Calvert clinch double gold each

Linlithgow Academy girls Isla and Sarah Calvert were in scintillating running form as they clinched two golds each at the Scottish Schools Championship Athletics in Grangemouth last weekend.

Isla took gold in the Under 17s girls’ 800 metres and 1500m finals, while older sister Sarah also walked away triumphantly with two golds at the same distances for the U20s.

Isla’s time of 2:06.33 was not only six seconds faster than second-placed Sarah Coutts (Dollar Academy), but was also a new record at that level, beating Sarah Kelly’s time of 2:06.82, which had stood for ten years.

After qualifying first in her heat, she then ran 4:43.28 in the 1500m and once again was the girl to catch with Sarah Coutts trying her best in second place.

Older sister Sarah was not to be outdone though as she also clinched gold in the 800m in 2:10.87, beating Peebles High School pupils’ Charlotte Clare’s time by five seconds who finished in second.

And Sarah blew away the rest of the field with her running at the U20s 1500m, with a time of 4:37.93, some 25 seconds faster than her nearest competitor.

There was also success for the boys with Linlithgow Academy’s Alastair Marshall picking up two silver medals in the U17s 800m, and 1500m steeplechase.

He finished top out of all the heats with a time of 1:59.36. His time of 1:59.67 was good enough to clinch second. It was a tight final though with Ben Sandilands from Balwearie HS pipping him to the post in a time of 1:59.04.

Linlithgow’s Andrew McGill agonisingly missed out on a podium finish, finishing in fourth with a time of 2:02.96.

Marshall was also runner-up in the 1500m steeplechase with a time of 4:41.78, with Peter Bradshaw (Largs Academy) going on to win in 4:36.38.

Queensferry pupil Imran Hossian also won silver in the U17s javelin with his best throw being 39.78m, holding off the threat of Anderson High School pupil Ethan Tulloch who finished third with a 39.13m throw. Liam Brown of High School of Dundee won gold with throw of 43.26m.

John Murray of Bo’ness Academy came fifth in the U17s 200m heats and narrowly missed out on qualifying as too did Jack Neilson in the U20s 200m heats.