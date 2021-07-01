Linlithgow Tennis Club host Mini Open

The 9u players who took part in Linlithgow's first ever orange ball competition (Pic: Contributed)

Linlithgow TC members, Alexander Higgins, Douglas Moore and Lauren Higgins took

part in the first events were 9u (orange ball) Boys’ and Girls’ singles.

Douglas earned a place in the boys’ semi-finals and went on to finish in fourth place overall.

The 9u Boys’ winner was Monty Wright of St. Andrews LTC and the runner up was Cameron Green of Dunfermline T & BC.

The 9u Girls’ winner was Amelia Radley from DL Newhaven and the runner up was Adele Niven from Dunfermline T & BC.

The afternoon saw the 8u Red ball players take to the courts.

Linlithgow Club members Cameron Faulds, Nicholas Kitaev, Alfie Spalding and Arran Walker gave their best as they played their first open tournament.

Nicholas won three of his four round robin matches to earn a place in the semi-finals.

After a playoff, he finished in third place overall.

The 8u Boys’ winner was Jack Fair of Murrayfield LTC and the runner up was Luke Roy from Hamilton LTC.

The 8u Girls’ winner was Victoria Florea of Bradfield TC and the runner up was Sasha Shearer from Cults LTC.

On Sunday, 16 boys and 10 girls competed in the 10u Green ball events.

Harrison Walker from Linlithgow faced some tough opposition in the round robin stages but did not qualify for the quarter-finals.

Top seeded players prevailed with Edinburgh pair Myles Shanley from Thistle LTC and Natalia Augustynska from Craigmillar Park LTC both taking home the winner’s trophies.

The runners up were Mitchell Tasker from Kirkcaldy LTC and Emilia Keith from Aboyne LTC.

The Tennis Club is open year-round and offers social tennis, coaching and competition for both adults and juniors.