Linlithgow youngster Cameron is a Scottish champion

Linlithgow youngster Cameron McPhie claimed victory at the Bambino Scottish Championships to become a Scottish champion in go-karting.

The seven-year-old, who has only been racing for just over a year, piloted his Wright chassis to victory ahead of four other racers on the Golspie circuit at the end of July.

The races are all time trials which means each driver is let out five seconds apart and the race winner is the one who records the fastest lap time.

Cameron, who will be going into primary 3 after the summer, wants to follow in his father’s Gary’s footsteps, who himself was a racer.

That win has now earned him the coveted ‘S’ plate in the national championships and proud mum Linda was thrilled for the Springfield Primary pupil.

She told the Journal and Gazette: “He was over the moon, you could see his fists were in the air across the finish line. He loved it, he’d quite like to be better than his dad!”

Cameron got a cart for his fifth Christmas and since then he has never looked back and is racing in the Scottish and British Championships. He has raced in 12 meetings this year.

The number 95 on his car is in recognition of Lightning McQueen – the Disney character – and his favourite drivers are Formula One’s Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Linda said: “Most of the weekend is spent talking about racing or on the track. He keeps a wee book and notes down all his times, records and kart details. He takes it very seriously.

“Once he got used to the equipment that was him away, he is a very controlled little character and knows what he needs to do. He’s doing very well and the whole family are very proud of him.”