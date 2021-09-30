Local man Alastair was making Hay at Linlithgow 10k road race

Alastair Hay on way to winning (Pic Angus Laing)

Linlithgow athlete Alastair Hay of Central Athletic Club won the event – organised by Linlithgow Athletic Club – by impressive margin, coming in at 31mins 31secs and taking the title for a fourth time.

Rebecca Burns of Edinburgh Athletic Club was first female to finish, running 37mins 55secs and claiming her third victory in Linlithgow.

Rebecca also came 14th overall.

In the junior fun run, Mark Pashley took first place in 7mins 13secs with Jemma McLeod coming in as first girl in 7mins 51secs.