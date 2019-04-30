Lothian Running Club runner Sarah Ingils smashes course record in Canada

Lothian Running Club member Sarah Inglis won the TC10K race in Victoria, Canada at the weekend with her new PB run of 32.24, smashing the course Record for the event, writes Shane Fenton.

Sarah’s performance is another in a stretch of personal bests that she has accomplished in 2019. In March, at the St. Patrick’s Day 5K in Vancouver’s Stanley Park, she set the Canadian all-comers 5K road record winning in 15:39. In February, she set a new 10,000-metre best of 32:36.89 in San Diego.

She said: “All of my road personal bests are better than my track times, which is backward and something I will have to work on changing.”

Working on that will include her racing the Canadian 10,000-metre championships taking place in Burnaby at the Pacific Distance Carnival on June 13, as well as the British Track and Field trials to try to qualify for the 2019 IAAF Doha World Track and Field Championships. To qualify, she will need to run under 31.50.

Elsewhere it was a busy weekend for LRC members who were competing in number of different events.

The club were represented in the London Marathon with Kei Mak, Colin Partridge, Maxwell Laing and Owen Williams all turning in fine performances to finish in under 3 hours. Results, 757 Kei Mak 2:45.57, 1229 Maxwell Laing 2:52.23, 1275 Colin Partridge 2:53.14, 1334 Owen Williams 2:53.47.

Closer to home the blue vests were again out in force in both the Stirling half marathon and full marathon. Finishing times were, Marathon, Stephen Todd 1:34.10, Sandy Orr 3:21.51 Christine MacVarish 3:24.03, Ross Williamson 3:24.13, Iain Cameron 3:27.03, 188 Shona Young 3:31.33. Half Marathon, Al Murray 1:34.10, Ryan Ferguson 1:43.27, Scott Gingell 1:51.02. 24 hours before running the marathon Sandy Orr contested the Hidden Glen 10k at Balquhidder where he completed the course in 51m 27s. Also on 10k duty was Graham McIntyre who finished the Run Balmoral 10k in 51.56.

A trio of the Lothian club’s ultra runners took part in the Highland Fling 53 miles race from Milngavie to Tyndrum, Paul Young was first home in 10:14.48. Linda Garrity 14:14.05 Alan Weir 14:47.38.