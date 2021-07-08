Much changed Bo'ness United targeting Lowland League title challenge next season says assistant boss John Miller

Zander Miller netted twice in Bo'ness's 3-2 win over Stirling Albion (Library pic)

With big spending Kelty Hearts now in League 2, Bo’ness are rated as genuine contenders having signed 11 new players this summer.

Miller said: “Bo’ness are a big club and the expectations are we are successful on the pitch.

"And I think a successful season for Bo’ness this year would be competing for the Lowland League title, as simple as that and as black and white as that.

"With Kelty going to League 2, and deservedly so, it’s left it quite open.

"The likes of ourselves, BSC, East Kilbride and Bonnyrigg will all expect to feature in a title race.

"Obviously the added extra of the Old Firm ‘B’ teams makes it even more exciting. They can’t feature in a title run-in but I would imagine they’ll take points off a number of teams or make things challenging for a number of teams.

"It’s going to be an exciting season but the expectation from us as a management team is we could actually be competing for this title, no doubt.”

As if to illustrate the point that Bo’ness are in good fettle ahead of their Lowland League opener at Rangers B on Saturday, July 17, they had a 3-2 home friendly win over League 2 Stirling Albion last Saturday (goals by Zander Miller, 2 and Stuart Hunter), before following this up with a 1-0 home success over Tranent on Tuesday night thanks to Kieran Anderson’s strike.

The BUs’ final pre-season friendly is a derby at Linlithgow Rose this Saturday, KO 2pm.

Miller said: “I think Linlithgow have also had a very good close season. Brown Ferguson is an excellent manager, a real student of the game and I think he’s recruited well.

"He’s signed two ex-Camelon guys in Mark Stowe and Alan Docherty, who are fabulous players and I think will add a lot to them in terms of an attacking force.

"I expect Linlithgow to be strong for next season. I have played for Bo’ness in a Linlithgow derby myself and it’s a brilliant fixture to be a part of.