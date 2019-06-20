Runners involved in big events 7 Hills, Black Rock 5, Foreshore

It was another busy week for Linlithgow runners as they competed in events across Edinburgh, Fife and the Lothians.

Linlithgow had eight runners at the four on the foreshore race on Wednesday evening.

In a popular four mile fun run along the shore in Bo’ness,first home for Linlithgow and overall female winner was Lynne McGill in 26:57. Lynne was followed by Karen Duncan in 29:07, Kathryn Holm in 29:17, Claire Rice in 30:39. For the Linlithgow men, Gerry McArdle was first home in 25:29 and 6th overall, then Scott Hyslop (9th) in 26:21, Neil Anderson in 27:44 and Bryan Grome in 46:58.

12 Linlithgow runners secured their place for the hugely popular Black Rock 5 race on Friday evening. The unique race, from Kinghorn over the sands and back, ends with a steep uphill dash to the finish.

First home for the Linlithgow men was David Marshall in 28:43, followed by Paul Dudchenko in 30:40, Paul Emery 31:28, Jude Moir 31:30, Colin Hutcheon in 32:51, Neil Anderson 33:07 and Malcolm Hughes in 36:00. Charlotte Moran was first home for Linlithgow women, in 36:48, followed by Jill Horsburgh in 37:44 (1st F60, prize in the post after dashing to prepare for her next race), Jennifer Newton in 38:19 and Carolyn Walker in 42:43

At the 7 Hills of Edinburgh race, in its 40th year, Linlithgow had four runners. Not many races offer a route that includes short cuts through shopping arcades, cobbled city streets, barbed wire fences, burn crossings, mudslides, a castle and extinct volcanoes. Despite the +2,000ft of elevation, the race is well supported at each checkpoint atop each hill, not to mention the best views Edinburgh has to offer. In the race, Martin Maginnis finished in 02:19:49 and Angus Gallie in 2:35:43. In the challenge, Jill Horsburgh finished in 02:44:18 and Ian Fyfe in 2:50:17.

Junior club runners took part in the Round Table Assault Course on Saturday. They worked hard learning from each round to come equal 4th place. The team was Emma Mitchell, Gillian Emery, Sean Smith, Mirren Morrison and Katie Bothwell.

At parkrun, Neil Anderson was again fastest Linlithgow finisher this week, running Stonehaven in 21:49. Also at Stonehaven, Ian Fyfe finished in 22:34, David Main-Reade in 22:52 and Jill Horsburgh in 26:21. Neil, Ian and Jill all finished first in their respective age categories. At Edinburgh, Scott Cumming finished in 25:26, Alex Wood in 26:58, and Carolyn Walker in 31:04. At Falkirk, Ian Boxall completed parkrun #50 in 22:17, Roddy Simpson in 25:22. Elsewhere, Graeme Wilkson ran Conyngham Hall in 29:31 and Malcolm Hughes finished Polkemmet in 23:29.