South Queensferry motorsport ace Cameron Bryant’s brilliant end to year after nightmare start

Motorsport ace Cameron Bryant ended an incredibly testing year by excelling in the final round of the 2019 Scottish Celtic Speed Mini Championship.

Cameron (22), of Dalmeny just outside South Queensferry, recorded three top 10 finishes at Knockhill last weekend, fifth overall and a Newcomers win.

He said: “I’m over the moon to finally get a Newcomers win. It was a bit tense all day as I was determined to get some silverware to round off the season.

“It was important for me to get some strong results for East Coast Tyres to reward their support.”

Cameron’s brilliant results at Knockhill followed a hugely tough start to 2019 in which initial technical problems with his Mini meant he quickly ran out of money and was forced to watch the first half of the season from the sidelines.

But his luck changed when he met Martin Armstrong, owner of East Coast Tyres MOT and Service Centre who became Cameron’s headline sponsor, joining the team for the last four races of the season.

Cameron, who this year graduated from Heriot-Watt University with a degree in marketing, is the brother of Rory Bryant, former British GT driver and two-time Scottish Champion.