Stuart Hogg: Scotland ace sends inspirational message to Bo'ness Rugby Club

Bo’ness Rugby Club bosses were inspired by a good luck message from Scotland star Stuart Hogg last Wednesday.

On a video uploaded to Bo’ness Rugby Club’s Facebook page – which has already been viewed over 1300 times – Hogg said: “I just want to wish Bo’ness Rugby Club all the best for the 2019-2020 season.

“Go out there, express yourself, have some fun.

“Enjoy each other’s company and hopefully you’ll have a successful season.

“Best wishes. We are the Rhinos! Good luck guys.”

The gesture by Hogg – named in Scotland’s World Cup squad at Linlithgow Palace this week (see page 39) was greatly appreciated by Bo’ness Rugby Club PR officer Alisdair Edmond who said: “I got in touch with Stuart asking him if he would message us, as the club had gone through a long drought of bad results, not having won in 14 league games since April 2018.

“He got back to me within 10 minutes with the video message, which inspired the guys so much that we won 21-5 at home to Arbroath in our first Midlands Four league match of this season last weekend.

“Some of our players were at the Linlithgow Palace event and Stuart even took time out to say he’d seen we’d got a good result and wished us all the best.

“It is great that one of the Scotland squad is taking an interest in local rugby.”