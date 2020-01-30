Stuart Reekie is new Linlithgow Golf Club head professional

Stuart Reekie will join Linlithgow Golf Club as the new head professional next Monday, February 3.

Stuart is a fully-qualified PGA Professional with over 15 years of coaching experience gained at East Renfrewshire, Blairgowrie and Royal Troon Golf Clubs.

As well as being a winner on the Tartan Tour, Stuart – who is 39 – also played on the International Europro and Australasian tours where he trained with leading experts in functional bio-motion, sports psychology, nutrition and swing-mechanics.

His passion and great skill is making the seemingly complex details of golf as simple as possible to learn and is a strong believer in coaching the individual rather than a one-size-fits-all method.

Stuart takes over from previous professional Calum Lawson who has moved through to Strathaven Golf Club after a very successful two-year stint at Linlithgow.