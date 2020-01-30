Stuart Reekie is new Linlithgow Golf Club head professional

Stuart Reekie will take over as Linlithgow GCs new head professional from next Monday (Submitted pic)
Stuart Reekie will join Linlithgow Golf Club as the new head professional next Monday, February 3.

Stuart is a fully-qualified PGA Professional with over 15 years of coaching experience gained at East Renfrewshire, Blairgowrie and Royal Troon Golf Clubs.

As well as being a winner on the Tartan Tour, Stuart – who is 39 – also played on the International Europro and Australasian tours where he trained with leading experts in functional bio-motion, sports psychology, nutrition and swing-mechanics.

His passion and great skill is making the seemingly complex details of golf as simple as possible to learn and is a strong believer in coaching the individual rather than a one-size-fits-all method.

Stuart takes over from previous professional Calum Lawson who has moved through to Strathaven Golf Club after a very successful two-year stint at Linlithgow.