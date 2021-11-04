Super Sarah Inglis records third win in as many weeks in Canada

Sarah Inglis crossing the finish line to win the BC Cross Country Championship (Pic by Joseph Camilleri)

Inglis, who is originally from Avonbridge, led home a field of 34 runners to take the senior women's title at the British Columbia Cross Country Championships at Beaver Lake, Saanich, on October 23.Sarah, who is currently teaching full-time as well as coaching students in Canada, was happy to sit in with the leading group before making her winning move on the last lap of the 8k course.

She eventually crossed the finish line in 27 minutes 13 seconds, which was 18 seconds clear of her nearest pursuer, Canadian Olympian Genevieve Lalonde.''I am really happy with the race,'' Sarah told reporters post-race after her latest impressive victory.

“I sat in with the girls and then pushed the last lap."

Inglis’ convincing triumph in British Columbia was the culmination of what has been an excellent spell of racing for Lothian Running Club’s most famous export.During a brilliant few weeks for Inglis, she first of all broke her own course record to win the Royal Victoria 8k race earlier in October before hitting the headlines again the following weekend by recording another personal best time of 31 minutes 59 seconds, as she claimed victory in the Toronto Waterfront 10k.

The time moved her up the all-time Scottish rankings to fourth place in the standings, with only Liz and Eilish McColgan and Stef Twell ahead of her.

The success at Beaver Lake further enhances the athletics CV of 30-year-old Inglis, who has experience of competing over every distance between 800m and the marathon.

Yet 2021 had started with a disappointment for Inglis when, at a March qualifier, she failed to seal her place at this summer’s Olympic Games in Japan.