West Lothian Clarion ready to host prestigious cross country bike event at Beecraigs

West Lothian Clarion have been hard at work preparing the trails at Beecraigs Country Park to host a round of the Scottish Cross-Country (SXC) Mountain Bike series this Sunday.

This is the first time the club has hosted a race in the prestigious series, and members are very excited about taking part on what they see as their home venue.

Andrew Turner in action in the second round of Scottish Cross Country mountain bike series (picture: RU Johnson)

David Ogilvie, who has been co-ordinating much of the preparation for the club, said “This promises to be a fantastic event, with the cream of the SXC riders in Scotland set to fly around the course.

“We believe we have designed a great course, and look forward to showing riders from all over the country what our local trails have to offer.

To ensure safety for both riders and public, West Lothian Council has closed the trails that make up the course to public access from lunchtime on Saturday (when practice begins) until Sunday evening - The east of the country park, the play area and the southern boundary paths will remain fully open.

Club rider Lewis McCondochie took part in the ERC Youth Omnium at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, while other riders headed for the Kinross Sportive, the Loch Ness Etape and even the Mallorca 312 event.

Special mention must go to Paul Freeman, who undertook an astounding 400km ride (approximately 250 miles) for the Auld Alliance Audax. It was a tough finish through torrential rain after 20 hours of riding without sleep.

Afterwards, Paul said: “This was an amazing event. I learnt how you can ride past your supposed limits - and also how hard it is to find a church in the middle of the night in pouring rain!”