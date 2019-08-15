West Lothian Clarion riders show off their potential

West Lothian Clarion riders braved the elements to take part in two competitions last Sunday.

Eleven youth members competed in the fifth round of the Scottish Cross-Country MTB Series, which was also the Scottish Championships, organised by Meedies Bike Club at Lochore in Fife.

West Lothian Clarion

An already challenging course was made much more difficult as sections descended into a mudbath.

In the Youth (Under 16) category, Sam Marshall took 11th place, pipping Sam Chisholm who crossed the line 12th, with Gregor McPhaden only a couple of places behind. In the Juvenile category, the club had two top ten finishes, with Ruan Vorster finishing seventh and Finn Mason taking the 10th spot.

The club also scored some fantastic results in the younger categories, with Angus Dowens taking 13th and Cameron Bark 20th in the Under 8 boys’ race. In the Under 10 races, Georgina Bark took seventh place and Mairi Dowens 11th, while Rhuairdh Fulton and Calum Ogilvie finished seventh and 10th in the boys’ race.

The final round of the Scottish Cross-Country MTB series will take place at Glentress on September 1.

Rider braves the elements West Lothian Clarion

Meanwhile, the club’s road specialists tackled the “Race the Volcano” event organised by Edinburgh RC at Arthur’s Seat as part of the programme around the final day of the Women’s Tour of Scotland.

Elliot Speedie put in a strong ride in the Under 12 race, while Brodie Duncan battled valiantly but was ultimately unable to hold the pace. Gregor Hunter produced a good ride in the Under 14 category, and in the Under 16 race, Lewis McCondochie found his way into a small group after two laps and worked well there, and should come away pleased with his performance.