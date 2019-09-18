While a number of the starting XV jersey will be nailed on, head coach Gregor Townsend still has a few tough decisions to make across the park

Who should start for Scotland in Rugby World Cup 2019 opener against Ireland?

Scotland kick off their 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign on Sunday when they face Ireland in Group A of the historic competition.

Who should line up in the Starting XV for the dark blues in Yokohama though? Here are our thoughts.

The London Irish prop is a safe pair of hands to kick off the campaign in the number 1 jersey

1. Allan Dell

McInally will captain Scotland throughout the competition and is a nailed on starter with Fraser Brown an able deputy

2. Stuart McInally

The South-African born tight head has struggled with injuries in recent years but is the obvious choice at 3 when fit

3. WP Nel

The second row could be the most hotly contested area of the pitch with the Edinburgh lock having done enough recently to have earned a starting berth

4. Ben Toolis

