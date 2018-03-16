Rugby club in quest to improve health of older Linlithgow residents

Go-getting members of Linlithgow Rugby Club want to boost the mental and physical wellbeing of the town’s older residents with a new club.

Forward-thinking plans have already been put into practise for the new group called Memories Club

This will feature exercise sessions including ‘walking rugby’ talks and visits from a varied line-up of distinguished guests.

And although the far-reaching activities for mind and body will all take place on rugby club turf, you do not need to be a member to join.

The club’s Bert Lawson said: “The project is still at a very early stage and a we are deciding just exactly how we should progress in the future .

“However, one of the more encouraging facts is members talking to one another and some club members who haven’t been at the club turning up to take part.

“The club has two main themes to its practise, both of which are related to the same idea.

“To improve our mental and physical wellbeing by being as active as we possibly can – it is a case of use it or lose it.

“Plus we are all living longer which is taking our toll on our hips and knees as well as our cognitive abilities - installing, retaining and expressing knowledge and our aim is to retain our good health for as long as possible.

Bert explained that club president Ken Richardson would be looking after the administrative side of the club along with other practicalities.

And he has stressed that the social side of the club is equally important as its aim is to bring everyone together for a chat after club business is finished.

He added: “We have also three charming young ladies – former members of the Ladies Committee – providing tea and coffee at a modest cost after the meeting.

“The way that we put the theme into practise in the memories side is by showing photos of past playing days then a rugby-themed quiz – courtesy of Mr Google and Mike Wheatley.

“This really tests the memory.

“We also invite former internationalists to talk to us about their playing days- David Rollo, John Frame, Alan Lawson and Ian Morrison have delighted us with their repartee this season.”

It has also emerged that vintage footage has also been used to enable some enjoyable saunters down memory lane.

Bert continued:“One member provided films showing our formative years at the cricket club at Cow Park at Springfield Farm and there are memories of our days at St Michael’s Hotel and the Unicorn pub which we used as our meeting places before we constructed our excellent club house at Mains Park.

“We have a list of additional players to be invited for future meetings as well as other members of related professions.

“Plus we hope to have nurses, doctors, sports psychologists, educationalists, podiatrists, social workers and we also hope to have local councillors involved.”

Anyone who wants to get involved is now asked to email bert.lawson21@gmail.com.